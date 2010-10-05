The Goodwill Job Fair - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The Goodwill Job Fair

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - Goodwill Industries in will be holding a job fair Wednesday, October 6th, from 9 am to 3 pm.

There will be 15 employers there looking for prospective employees.

It will be going on at 1600 Broadway, Lorain, OH.

