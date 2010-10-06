Sentencing Wednesday for career Con Man

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sentencing is scheduled Wednesday for Jospeh Miller, a career con man.

The con man pled guilty to more than 30 charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Miller, who had at least four aliases recruited family and friends to assist him in several elaborate check fraud scams some of which used a real business account from a Pennsylvania company Simakas Company.

Another scam was using fake payroll checks and cashed at different sites in particular, Walmarts in Cuyahoga County.

Miller faces 116 and a half years in prison.

