No Charge: "The Pit" tailgating parking lot waives "pedestrian traffic" fee amid fan outrage

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News gets action for Cleveland Browns fans who love to tailgate before the big game!

Cleveland Browns fans who walk into "The Pit" tailgate parking lot saved $5 bucks Sunday after Network Parking waived their "pedestrian traffic" fee amid last weekend's fan outrage.

Network Parking owns "The Pit" parking lot on W.3rd Street near the Shoreway.

Last weekend, Network Parking decided that $30 dollars a car wasn't enough to cover extra security, clean-up and restroom maintenance so they kicked in a $5 dollar pedestrian fee. That means that if you were walking into the lot to tailgate with someone who parked their vehicle there, you had to cough up $5 big ones.

19 Action News viewers tailgating in "The Pit" before the Atlanta Falcons game say there are fewer tailgaters in the lot this Sunday and the parking lot was nowhere near it's usual packed capacity.

Did Network Parking get the message and waive the fee for good? Let's hope!

