Safe Pup: Firefighters rescue dog after falling over cliff

BAY VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - A 6-year-old American Bulldog was rescued after falling off a steep cliff Wednesday morning.

Bay Village firefighters repelled down the cliff and grabbed "Dino." It took them a couple of hours to retrieve the dog.

He was safely returned back to his owners in a tearful reunion on scene.

Dino has an interesting story.

He was abused by his previous owners in California, including being blinded in one eye.

Dino is a little limpy, but ok from today's fall.

