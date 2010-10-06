Who is it?: Robber invades Travelodge hotel room, assaults woman

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

WILLOUGHBY, OH (WOIO) – A couple was robbed during a false fire alarm at Travelodge Hotel, the female was assaulted during the incident.

According to Willoughby Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the Travelodge located at 34600 Maplegrove Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Willoughby Fire Department discovered that a fire alarm had been pulled and a fire extinguisher had been discharged on the second floor of the south building.

A couple from the Columbus area, staying at the motel on the second floor, were awakened by the alarm. The male guest went to the lobby to investigate the alarm leaving his room unsecured with his female companion behind.

While the male guest was down in the lobby, a suspect entered their room. The female guest ordered the suspect out of the room to which he initially complied. Moments later, the suspect pushed his way back into their room and locked himself inside with the female.

The suspect physically assaulted the female as she tried to escape the room.

A first floor guest contacted the lobby and advised that they could hear a female screaming from the room above him. Firefighters on scene requested police response.

Police officers arrived shortly after.

As police were preparing to enter the room, the suspect crashed through the second floor glass window landing outside on the parking lot below.

The suspect was detained by police and identified Joseph Wretschko, age 30, of Willoughby.

Wretschko was transported to Hillcrest Hospital and released the next day.

The female guest was transported to Lake West Hospital where she was treated and released.

It was later learned that Wretschko had attempted to gain entry to other occupied rooms after the fire alarm was pulled, but was unsuccessful.

