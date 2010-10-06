Close Call: 3rd grader in hot water for packing heat in school

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are investigating reports of a loaded gun at an elementary school.

Police were called out to Marion Sterling Elementary School on Central Avenue Wednesday.

They found a third grade boy with a .22 gun with a one bullet and three more bullets in his pocket.

But the question parents have now is how did loaded gun get past the checkpoint and metal detectors?

"That's part of the investigation we are trying to determine how they were able to get I past our security," Lester Fultz, Chief of Safety and Security.

How that happened is puzzling and really angers some parents.

"Just because we are in the ghetto doesn't mean ya'll shouldn't care about us we are all human we got kids going here and ya'll should protect them period," Janetta Deloach, concerned parent.

Cops say the boy started flashing it off to other students and they told teachers right away.

The good news is no one was injured and now school officials are trying to figure out how this could have happened.



"In this instance the weapon was loaded. What we have is some really attentive students who were shown this weapon earlier today and they told their teacher about it which allowed our teacher to confiscate the weapon which allowed to make sure you're students stayed safe today," Lester Fultz, Cleveland Schools Security.

"This is my first time hearing about it, and they have metal detectors so how did that happen? How did he get through," parent.

"They don't fully search the dog gone book bags," Sonya Rembert.

School officials tell 19 Action News that the metal detectors are working.

That child is now in the custody of Cleveland Police.

He will definitely be suspended.

His parents could face charges as well.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.