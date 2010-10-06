Hike: Gas prices increase in Northeast Ohio

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - It will cost drivers more to fill 'er up this week in Northeast Ohio. The average price per gallon went up 11.2 cents.

The average price for a gallon of self-serve, regular unleaded gas is currently $2.71.

Many analysts are pointing to last week's Department of Energy report noting a 4.6 million barrel reduction in crude inventories, something that has not been seen for most of 2010, as the possible motivator for the small surge in prices.

It will be worth watching to see if these price levels can hold.

