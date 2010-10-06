Shots Fired: Cops searching for dummies who opened fire near a - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Shots Fired: Cops searching for dummies who opened fire near a school

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the idiots who opened fire near East Clark School on E. 146th.

Cops say several groups of kids were fighting when someone started shooting.

Luckily no on was hit.

So far no one has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

