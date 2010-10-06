Recall: Valley Farm Meats may be contaminated

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

STRASBURG, OH (WOIO) - Valley Farm Meats is recalling of about 1,187 pounds of various ready-to-eat meat items that may be contaminated with Listeria.



The products subject to recall include:

Trail bologna or prepared for Abels Cheese trail bologna (612 pounds)

Smoked snack sticks (125 pounds)

Smoked sliced bacon (450 pounds)



The products were offered for sale through the following retail stores on or after Sept. 22:

Valley Farm Meats, 1317 N. Wooster Ave. NW, Strasburg

Abels Cheese, 37295 Fifth Ave., Sardis, Ohio

D & B, 1410 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton Township

Strasburg Meats, 1410 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton Township

Because of potential product contamination, Valley Farm Meats urges its customers who have purchased the suspect products not to eat them and to return them to the company.

