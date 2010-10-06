Missing: Cops need help finding a 16-year old who may be headed to Trumbull County

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Police are looking for Audreanna Marie Lewis.

The 16-year old was last seen Tuesday at her home in Geneva on the Lake.

Audreanna is 5'8". She has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Family members believe that she may be headed too Warren, OH in Trumbull county.

Anyone information of her whereabouts should contact the Ashtabula County Sheriffs Department.

