Identified: Young mother fatally shoots kids, self

UPDATE: CARROLLTON, OH (WOIO) - Police in Carrollton are investigating a tragic situation.

Cops say 24-year-old Madison Hallett murdered her 18-month-old son, Drayden, and 6-year-old daughter, Natalya, Wednesday morning before killing herself.

Police say Madison shot both kids before turning the gun on herself.

The woman's father found the bodies when he got home and called 911.

Cops are calling it a double-murder suicide.

According to the local sheriff's department, Madison did leave behind a suicide note.

