Bill Applegate Editorial Feedback

Every time we air one of our Editorials we ask you, the audience, to write and let us know what you think. And you do.
Recently, I added my voice to those objecting to congress extending unemployment benefits. boy, did we get some responses. Jim from Cleveland wrote, "Unemployment is not welfare. I got laid off by no fault of my own. I can't find a job and I'm not a deadbeat."
Joe from North Olmsted wrote, us, "How dare you make slanderous comments. You haven't been affected by this recession, you have a job." Jim from Rocky River wrote and said, "Bill, your Editorials continue to call out the expensive, stupid and entitlement-focused actions by our government. Keep ‘em coming." well, thanks Jim, I plan to.
Well, we also got some responses about the city of Cleveland's plans to use micro chips to make sure that residents are recycling. Tom from Mentor wrote, "Fining people for not recycling is a great idea. It's time we do something positive for the environment." But Pat from Fairview disagreed, "When will all this end? Instead of wasting money on micro chips, put the money toward our schools."
Well, thanks for sharing your opinions with us. As always, write and let us know what you think. I'm Bill Applegate.
