Loogie Loser: Off-duty Cleveland cop spat on by disrespectful thug at Eastside gas station

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Three thugs hauled into jail after a disgusting incident on Cleveland Eastside Wednesday night.

An off-duty Cleveland cop was at the Marathon on East 53rd and Superior pumping gas when the owner approached, and asked if the officer could make the suspects leave.

As the officer neared the suspects, one man spat on him before they fled.

The men were taken into custody a short time later, including a minor that was cited for disorderly conduct. The minor has since been released to his mother.

All three men are facing aggravated disorderly conduct charges and the one who hurled spit at the cop also charged with assault on an officer.

