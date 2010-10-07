Valco Baby recalls jogging strollers due to strangulation hazard

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with the firm named below, announced a voluntary recall of the following consumer product. Consumers should stop using recalled products immediately unless otherwise instructed. It is illegal to resell or attempt to resell a recalled consumer product.

Name of Product: Valco Baby Tri Mode Single and Twin Jogging Strollers

Units: About 12,000

Importer: Unique Baby Products USA LLC, of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Manufacturer: Valco Baby, of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Hazard: The opening between the grab bar and seat bottom of the stroller can allow an infant's body to pass through and become entrapped at the neck by the grab bar, posing a strangulation hazard to young children when a child is not harnessed. When using a stroller, parents and caregivers are encouraged always to secure children by using the safety harness and never to leave them unattended. To learn more about the importance of stroller safety, download CPSC's safety alert: www.cpsc.gov/CPSCPUB/PUBS/5096.pdf

Incidents/Injuries: None reported.

Description: This recall involves the grab bar on Tri Mode Single and Twin strollers. "Valco Baby" is printed on the head rest and the padding on the footboard. The grab bar is optional and can be removed from the stroller. The stroller's model numbers are located on a white sticker on the left hand side of brake bar. The recalled strollers with the affected grab bars are listed in the chart below.

Model Numbers RUN6140 RUN6141 RUN6142 RUN6143 RUN6144 RUN6145 RUN6146 RUN6147 RUN7710 RUN7711 TRI8800 TRI8801 TRI8802 TRI8803 TRI8890 TRI9103 TRI9104 TRI9105 TRI9106 TRI1033 TRI1034 TRI1035

Sold at: Juvenile product stores and websites including www.amazon.com between November 2007 and March 2010 for between $480 to $700.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately remove the grab bar from the stroller and contact Valco Baby to receive a free replacement grab bar.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Valco Baby at (800) 610-7850 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET, visit the firm's website at www.valcobaby.com or email at recall@valcobaby.com