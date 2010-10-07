Lorain Rotary Club to honor WWII veteran burglarized by disrespectful thugs

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - The Lorain Rotary Club will honor an elderly Army Veteran later today.

89-year-old Private First Class Michael Demich was wounded in France during WWII while fighting for our country and was awarded a Purple Heart for his bravery.

But his beloved medal was stolen by some brazen thugs who broke into Demich's home late last month.

The thieves opened the bedroom window, climbed in and locked the bedroom door from the inside. Along with the Purple Heart, they also stole Demich's wedding ring, other jewelry and coins.

However, a mysterious stranger returned Demich's Purple Heart a few days after the burglary. Attempts to track down the man have been unsuccessful.

Congresswoman Betty Sutton, Mayor of Lorain Tony Krasienko, members of the U.S. Army and Lorain County Veteran of the year Sam Felton are just a few of the people expected to attend today's event at Deluca's Place in the Park on Middle Ridge Road.

