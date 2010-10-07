False Alarm: Crews clear HazMat situation at Cuyahoga Falls wate - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

False Alarm: Crews clear HazMat situation at Cuyahoga Falls water treatment plant

UPDATE: CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH (WOIO) - An update to a HazMat situation in Cuyahoga Falls.

19 Action News has learned the situation turned out to be a false alarm.

Munroe Falls Avenue has been reopened between Providence Boulevard and Issaquah Street.

