Pump Pain: Motorists can expect to dig deep

(WOIO) - Motorists filling up their tanks this weekend may see an unpleasant surprise at the pump. The price for a gallon of regular self-serve gasoline is likely to increase to $2.85-$2.99 throughout Michigan, $2.85-$2.95 throughout Ohio, $2.85-$2.95 throughout Indiana, and $2.85-$2.99 throughout Kentucky in the next 48 hours. For some gasoline stations this will mean increasing prices as much as 45-cents per gallon compared to last week's prices.

In a press release earlier this week, GasBuddy Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan said, "Most areas across the U.S. will see gasoline prices rise this week, anywhere from a few cents per gallon to a dime or perhaps even more." DeHaan continued, "Unfortunately for motorists, a hike occurred Monday morning in many Midwest areas raising prices to $2.79-$2.85. Wholesale costs have increased since Monday and another price hike, the third in a week, is likely to occur in the next 24-48 hours."

A likely cause for the increase is a second consecutive week of declining gasoline supplies amid an improving economy and rally in stocks. DeHaan expects high volatility in retail gasoline prices this autumn as the U.S. economy continues to improve, signaling higher demand for refined products, such as gasoline and heating oil. $2.77/g.$2.77/g

