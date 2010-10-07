Unknown: Huge Sheffield Lake blaze has been ruled undetermined

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: SHEFFIELD LAKE, OH (WOIO) - The cause of a Sheffield Lake fire may never be known.

The Division of State Fire Marshal ruled the Abbe Road fire undetermined. Investigators could not rule out several accidental causes nor did they find any evidence of criminal intent.

Flames erupted at a home at Abbe Road and Walker on October 7th. Residents tell 19 Action News they heard a explosion before the fire but investigators failed to find any evidence of an explosion.

81-year old Robert Juresek lives alone in the house, but luckily, he managed to escape out a window and seek shelter at a neighbor's house.

Smoke alarms were present in the house but they did not activate.

According to the fire chief, one fire fighter sustained a minor injury.

The house and at least two vehicles were destroyed.

