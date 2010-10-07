Blazin': Fire breaks out at Cleveland restaurant, bar

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters called to a building on the city's Eastside after flames erupted around 7AM at East 118th and Kinsman.

The one-story building houses a restaurant on one side, and a bar on the other.

Flames sparked in the New World Restaurant and quickly spread to Doxey's Spot 2 Bar.

The eatery received the bulk of the damage, and firefighters believe the bar only has water damage.

Luckily, no one was injured.

