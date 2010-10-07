On Alert: Little girl fights off would-be abductor as Kent Police step up patrols

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

KENT, OH (WOIO) - Kent police are searching for the man who tried to abduct a little girl Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30PM at Anita Drive and Simon Lane on the Westside of Kent.

The eight-year-old girl told police the man grabbed her by the arm, but she bit and kicked him, forcing him to let go.

The little girl ran home and told her mother, who immediately called police.

The suspect is described as a white man with dark brown hair and blue-green eyes. He was wearing a dark shirt and tan pants.

Cops are increasing patrols in that area.

