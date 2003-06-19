Is a prominent local judge wasting taxpayers' money?

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – Neighbors say that a prominent local judge is wasting taxpayers' money and police time by filing petty complaints. The question is: Does he have legitimate beefs?

In an exclusive Action News investigation, Tom Meyer, The Investigator, wanted the public to judge for itself.

In seemingly peaceful North Royalton, everything is far from calm as neighbors feud with another resident who just happens to be a state Court of Appeals judge.

Judge Frank Celebrezze Jr. has kept North Royalton Police busy. Cops have been called to the judge's home nearly three dozen times because of the complaints he has filed against his neighbors.

Two of those neighbors, including Jerome Robertson, told police that Celebrezze is the focal point of many neighbor disputes.

The judge has called police to witness "fecal matter" in his front yard and to report a boy swearing at him. Celebrezze (pictured, above) also told police that a neighbor threw acid on him, when in fact, it was water.

Robertson said that the judge has been on his case for leaving his back porch light on and for allowing his dog to bark.

"I feel I'm being harassed," Robertson said.

When Robertson bumped into Celebrezze at the library, the judge went to police again.

"He came home and within 10 minutes called police and said I pushed him down," Robertson recalled. "He bumped into me."

On the Fourth of July, there were more fireworks -- literally. Celebrezze complained to police of possible gunfire.

A police spokesman called the judge a demanding taxpayer and frequent complainer.

"It's wasting taxpayers' time," Robertson said. "Because it’s unnecessary calls. He's calling North Royalton out."

When The Investigator tried to talk with the judge, he blasted Action News for videotaping the outside of his home.

"It’s a little alarming that people are taking my picture because of security reasons," he said.

The judge declined an on-camera interview and then cancelled an off-camera interview. He demanded any questions be submitted in writing beforehand. Action News said no, but did offer the judge several opportunities to tell his side.