Bad Apple: 19 Action News digging for answers after kid brings loaded gun to school

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Back to class for students at one Cleveland elementary school, after a potentially dangerous situation was defused on Wednesday.

A third grade student brought a loaded gun to Marion Sterling on Central. The boy had a .22 with one bullet in the weapon, and three more bullets in his pocket.

The bad boy's classmates say the kid is trouble.

"To get revenge on people who be bullying him," said one student. "He had a BB gun before and used it. So I'm not surprised that he ain't going to use that."

Parents, meanwhile, are concerned about the lapse in security.

"Period. Point blank, we all need to be protected," said parent Janetta Deloach. "Bottom line."

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.