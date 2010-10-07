Hot Rock: Thief with expensive taste swipes 4-carat diamond from jeweler

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

COPLEY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Police in Copley are searching for a jewelry thief with very expensive taste.

According to police, on October 2nd, the crook entered the Jared's Galleria of Jewelry on Medina Road and asked specifically for a 4-carat solitaire diamond.

After the clerk showed him, he grabbed the diamond along with a white gold setting and ran from the store. The diamond was valued at over $62,000.

The suspect is described as:

African-American male

25-30 years old

5' 7" to 5' 8"

160 lbs

short black hair

mustache and goatee

The suspect had an unknown tattoo on the right side of his neck and some yellowing between front teeth. Police say the suspect was wearing a long sleeved white shirt, black pants and black shoes.

After running from the store, the suspect ran to the east and is believed to have been picked up by an accomplice.

A reward has been established through Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 330-434-cops (2697).

