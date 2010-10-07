Michelle Obama tops Forbes list of World's 100 Most Powerful Women

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(CBS) - Forbes has released its list of the World's 100 Most Powerful Women.

According to Forbes, the annual list is "based less on traditional calculations of wealth and executive position, and more on creative influence and entrepreneurship."



No. 1 on the list is 2010 is first lady Michelle Obama, followed by the CEO of Kraft Foods, Irene Rosenfeld. Oprah Winfrey is no. 3.



Other notables include German Chancellor Angela Merkel at no. 4, Ellen DeGeneres at no. 10, Twilight series author Stephenie Meyer at no. 49 and athletes Serena (at no. 55) and Venus Williams (no. 60).



For the complete list CLICK HERE.