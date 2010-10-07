Charter One bank robber on the loose

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in broad daylight.

It happened Friday afternoon in Public Square.

Cops say the man walked in the Euclid Avenue bank and passed a note to a teller.

He never showed weapon and teller says there was a dye pack in the bag.

The description is very vague. The suspect is described only as a black man in his 40s around 5'6".

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.