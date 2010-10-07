Day Off: City workers in Cleveland forced to take a long weekend...again

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On Monday, October 11, 2010 Cleveland City Hall and all its offices, including Cleveland Public Power and the Water Department will be closed.

This is another one of the 10-mandatory, unpaid days off for city workers.

Normal operating hours will resume on Tuesday, October 12, 2010.

