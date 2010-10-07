Big Bust: Man accused of stalking TV news personalities for years is finally caught

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Willie Edwards Jr. was indicted on Wednesday and is facing 14 felony charges for stalking and harassment.

He's accused of stalking at least six women over several years, including some of Cleveland's biggest names. They include Sharon Reed, Denise Dufala, Danielle Serino, Lynna Lai and Jenn Harcher, all from 19 Action News. His victims also included another anchor from another local station and a woman now working for a national cable outlet.

Cops say he emailed them dirty pictures and made dirty and harassing phone calls.

According to police records, Edwards has been targeting Cleveland news personalities since 2004 and somehow he avoided getting caught until now.

Cleveland 3rd District detectives and sex crimes cops teamed up to tie it all to him but due to a legal; technicality, the grand jury did not indict him on sex charges for the dirty pictures.

Edwards, who is currently locked up, has a previous conviction for carrying a concealed weapon.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.