Fired Up: 19 Action News questions fire response time

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Fire response time in the city of Cleveland has caught the attention of one east side neighborhood.

"Why is it busy? We have a blazing fire over here and we can't get through."

No one was killed or hurt during the East 59th fire, but the problem is neighbors kept calling and they kept getting disconnected.

And judging from the 911 tapes, it took way too long for help to arrive.

While three homes burned Sunday, September 20th on East 59th, several neighbors who called for help were put on hold and as the fire continued to rage it began to melt Walter Balawender's house across the street.

"When you call 911 you don't expect to be put on hold on go to a recording. Not right to be on hold."

Frank Kilgore called for help at 5:32AM.

Recording: I'd like to report a fire."

Fifty seconds into Frank's call, while the homes burn out of control, Frank receives a recording that changes from English to Spanish.

Then 2:30 seconds into Frank's call, he's still on hold and another recording that again changes from English to Spanish.

Mr. Kilgore's call for help ends with no success after 3:30 seconds when he tells dispatchers they need more help.

"I don't know what's wrong, but they need more people over there."

The fire destroyed one home and left two more uninhabitable. Several families with children were displaced but fortunately no one was killed.

Cleveland's Commissioner of Emergency Services spoke with 19 Action News over the phone. He was honest, candid and agrees that taking six minutes for one call to finally get through is totally unacceptable.

