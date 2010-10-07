Head-2-Head: Two candidates for Ohio governor square off in Toledo

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOI) - Ohio's candidates for governor went head to head in Toledo Thursday night.

And because of Ohio's reputation as a bellwether or swing state, C-Span aired it nationwide.

Democratic Incumbent Ted Strickland looked poised, but seemed rushed when it began.

John Kasich went on the attack early and often.

"You can't raise taxes if you are already one of the most taxed states. Strickland will raise taxes, I won't," John Kasich.

"I'll tell you what you did do, you outsourced jobs to China, when you were on the board of Invacare a company in Lorain County you voted to send 500 jobs to China and that is something the voters of Ohio should know about," Ted Strickland.

They tangled on the economy, taxes, balanced budgets, employment and education.

And the final round comes November 2nd.

