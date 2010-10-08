Drop-side cribs sold exclusively at JCPenney recalled for repair due to entrapment, suffocation and fall hazards

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, in cooperation with the firm named below, announced a voluntary recall of the following consumer product. Consumers should stop using recalled products immediately unless otherwise instructed. It is illegal to resell or attempt to resell a recalled consumer product.

Name of Product: Alexander Designs Ltd. brand drop-side cribs

Units: About 11,400

Manufacturer: Jardine Enterprises Ltd., of Taipei, Taiwan

Distributor: J.C. Penney, of Plano, Texas

Hazard: The drop-side rail hardware on the cribs can break or fail, allowing the drop side to detach from the crib. When the drop side detaches, a hazardous gap is created between the drop-side rail and the crib mattress in which infants and toddlers can become wedged or entrapped, posing risks of suffocation and strangulation. In addition, children can fall out of the crib when the drop-side rail falls unexpectedly or detaches from the crib. Drop-side rail failures also can occur due to incorrect assembly or with age-related wear and tear. Other models of Jardine drop-side cribs were recalled for repair on June 24, 2010.

Incidents/Injuries: CPSC has received two reports of incidents involving drop-side malfunctions on Alexander Designs drop-side cribs. In one incident, which involved a crib that had been misassembled, the plastic hardware broke and the drop-side rail fell unexpectedly. In a second incident, a hardware failure caused the drop-side rail to detach from the crib. No injuries were reported.

Description: This recall involves full-size cribs sold under the Alexander Designs brand name. "Alexander Designs Ltd." and the JCPenney catalog/item number are printed on a label on the crib's headboard. The following models are included:

Model Name JCPenney Item Number(s) Color Alexander 3-in-1 Crib 343-8359 honey pine 343-8359 white Alexander Classic Crib 343-8180 cherry 343-8180 honey pine 343-8180 white Alexander Sleigh Crib 343-8802 cherry 343-8802 white