Debate Time: Fisher, Portman set to debate over state's hotly contested Senate seat

OHIO (WOIO) - Lee Fisher (D) and Rob Portman (R) debated Friday as both men vie for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat.

The latest Rasmussen Reports telephone survey of Likely Voters in the Buckeye State shows Portman with 51% support versus Lieutenant Governor Fisher's 42% when leaners are included. One percent (1%) prefer some other candidate, and six percent (6%) remain undecided.

Watch it HERE.

