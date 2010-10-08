Time capsule dedication, weekend of events celebrate John Lennon's 70th Birthday at Rock Hall

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum will honor the life and legacy of two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee John Lennon surrounding what would have been his 70th birthday beginning on Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 10.

Visitors will be invited to take part in a time capsule dedication of John Lennon's post-Beatles recordings and fan contributions, participate in Spotlight Exhibit tours in the Beatles exhibit and view highlights from the Beatles' and John Lennon's inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The weekend will culminate with the free Imagine Peace World Festival featuring some of Cleveland best cultural performers. The Imagine Peace World Festival is presented by Ohio Natural Gas and sponsored by KeyBank.

Friday, October 8th

John Lennon Time Capsule Dedication

10:30 a.m. (Main Stage) - The Rock Hall and BoxofVision LLC will create authorized time capsules of John Lennon's post-Beatles recordings and fan contributions submitted via BoxOfVision.com/TimeCapsule to carry his legacy of peace and love to future generations.

With the cooperation of Yoko Ono Lennon, the time capsules will be preserved and stored until they are opened in a ceremonial presentation on October 9, 2040. They will be stored at the Rock Hall's Library and Archives and two additional world locations that have significance to John Lennon's legacy. The general public is invited to submit birthday wishes, commentary, musical performances and personal thoughts on John Lennon's legacy at BoxOfVision.com/TimeCapsule through October 1.

John Lennon Message of Peace Card Signing

Throughout the weekend, fans are invited to sign a large birthday card expressing their wish for the world. The signing will take place in the Museum's Main Lobby for John Lennon's 70th birthday. The card will be sent to the Lennon family after the weekend.

Saturday, October 9th

Lennon Induction Screenings

10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. - Rare induction ceremony footage of the Beatles induction in 1988 and John Lennon's induction as a solo artist in 1994 in the Museum's Foster Theater.

Meet the Curator Gallery Talks

11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. - Assistant Curator Meredith Rutledge will discuss the stories behind the John Lennon artifacts in the Museum's Beatles exhibit in Ahmet M. Ertegun Main Exhibit HallSaturday, October 9

John Lennon Message of Peace Card Signing

Sunday, October 10th

Imagine Peace World Festival

Noon to 4 p.m.- The Rock Hall's annual World Festival will pay tribute to John Lennon with this year's Imagine Peace World Festival. Through song and dance, this event affords an opportunity to showcase the true appreciation of the great melting pot of cultures, traditions and legacies of others. Performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Performers include Brazilian jazz combo Moises Borges, reggae band Nuhu and South Indian dancer Mahima Venkatesh. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Lennon Induction Screenings

John Lennon Message of Peace Card Signing

Two-day passes to the Rock Hall are available: rockhall.com/visit/discounts

Rock Hall Membership includes free admission all year long and start at $50 for an individual. Join at the Admission desk or in advance at rockhall.com/membership.

