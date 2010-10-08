Bay Village Fire Chief retires after 34 years with the department

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BAY VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - The Bay Village fire chief will retire on Friday.

Chief Jim Sammon has been with the department for 34 years.

Sammon's last week was a busy one. On Tuesday, a car caught fire in an attached garage on lake Road and spread to the house.

And on Wednesday, he helped with a heroic pup rescue after Dino the dog slipped down a cliff. Dino was a little scared and shaken up, but is back with his loving family.

