Lock It Up: Westlake residents warned after rash of car break-ins at Rec Center

WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - A warning for people living in Westlake.

Police are urging residents to lock their vehicles. The warning comes on the heels of several break-ins at the community Rec Center on Tuesday.

The Rec Center has also posted a written warning for people inside the facility.

Items stolen include a GPS and a purse.

No injuries have been reported.

