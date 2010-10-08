All Clear: Bomb threat ruled hoax, students allowed back inside Amherst school

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: AMHERST, OH (WOIO) - Officials in Amherst have given the all clear at the high school after a bomb threat was phoned in Friday morning.

Police say at 7:29AM, a phone call was received at Marion L. Steele High School saying there was a bomb in the building and it was going to detonate in a few hours.

Officers arrived at the school and decided to send all the students to two different school buildings in the area.

Just before 9AM, officials ruled the threat to be a hoax, and students were allowed back inside.

Police are still investigating the source of the phoned in threat.

