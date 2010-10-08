Study: Fat men, skinny women make more money

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - A new study out of the University of Florida that employers seem to treat women exactly the way the fashion industry does - by rewarding very thin women with higher pay.

Read the entire study HERE

Average-weight and overweight women are penalized with smaller paychecks. Very thin men, on the other hand, tend to get paid less than male workers of average weight.

