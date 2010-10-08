Missing: Parma police seek whereabouts of missing woman

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - Parma police searching for a missing 50-year-old woman this hour.

Diane Tomasch was last seen on October 5th at 10PM by her parents. She gave no indication as to where she may be going and left her bank card, checks and cellular phone at home. Her family is concerned because she has been under a lot of pressure lately and for her to simply vanish is out of character for her.

Diane is described as 5-07, 230 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She may be driving a black, 2001 Ford Windstar, with Ohio license plate 936-XZC.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Diane Tomasch is asked to call the Parma Police Department at (440) 885-1234.

