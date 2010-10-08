Record Breaker!: North Royalton carp tips the scales at over 50lbs

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

NORTH ROYALTON, OH (WOIO) - A very fishy situation for one North Royalton family!

Kathie Rogers has a one-acre pond on her property, which is home to a number of bass, blue gill and one very big carp. But Rogers had no idea of how big the carp was until the fish passed away on Thursday.

After removing the carp from the pond, Rogers contacted the Ohio Department of Natural Resources only to find out her carp was one for the record books.

The previous largest carp record, which was set back in 1967, was 40" long and 50 pounds. Rogers says her carp is 41" long and easily over 50 pounds, although an official weigh-in has yet to happen.

