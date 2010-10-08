50 Stark County Deputies could be laid off before Christmas

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CANTON, OH (WOIO) – Fifty Stark County Sheriff's Deputies could be getting laid off before Christmas.

The layoffs come as the Sheriff's Office braces for nearly 3-million dollars in cuts.

The layoff date is expected on December 8th, the first day that the 2011 budget goes into effect.

Judges have already reduced the jail's daily population limit from 500 to 400 and could drop to 300 by the end of the year because of the layoffs.

The big question now is "where are all those prisoners going?"

19 Action News is doing some digging, we'll keep you posted.

