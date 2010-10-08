Home Safe: 19 Action News gets action for family missing Black Lab

NORTH CANTON, OH (WOIO) - A North Canton family has been reunited with Black Lab after a viewer watched 19 Action News' report and called it in.

The missing dog was more than just a pet, it was a huge help for their autistic son.

The Rafferty family says the dog, a female Black Lab mix had completely changed their son's life. The child was once was afraid to go outside and talk with other kids until the dog came into their lives. When their pet named "Indy" went missing, their son took a step backwards in school.

Seth Rafferty spoke of his beloved pet saying "I would play dog toys with her…and I went fetch." Seth's heartbreak grew more and more each day, his behavior is also suffering.

The Rafferty family did all they could do trying to locate Indy. They posted signs all over the area and alerted the Stark County Humane Society.

"Indy" was last seen playing in her backyard on Tuesday when she somehow got loose from her leash and broke her collar.

Now, the child whose social skills were once soaring because of his dog is having a tough time dealing with his best buddy missing. He and his family just wanted their dog back home.

Friday, Indy was found by a good Samaritan just 2 miles away from her home and returned safely to the Rafferty family by a 19 Action News viewer.