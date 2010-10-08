Rate Chat: PUCO schedules local public hearings on FirstEnergy all-electric rate

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO)– The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) scheduled six local public hearings to provide customers of FirstEnergy an opportunity to express their views regarding the all-electric rate.

"We are acutely aware of the concerns of the all-electric customers regarding their future electric rates," PUCO Chairman Alan R. Schriber stated. "The local public hearings will provide an opportunity to provide testimony to the PUCO regarding proposed rates to be charged to all-electric customers."

The local public hearings are scheduled as follows:

Monday, October 25, 2010 at 6 p.m.

Sandusky Community Church of the Nazarene

1617 Milan Road

Sandusky, Ohio 44870

Tuesday, October 26, 2010 at 6 p.m.

Maumee Municipal Building

400 Conant Street

Maumee, Ohio 43537

Wednesday, October 27, 2010 at 6 p.m.

Strongsville High School

20025 Lunn Road

Strongsville, Ohio 44149

Wednesday, November 17, 2010 at 6 p.m.

North Ridgeville Education Center Community Room

5490 Mills Creek Lane

North Ridgeville, Ohio 44039

Wednesday, November 17, 2010 at 6 p.m.

Timmons Elementary School

9595 East Washington Street

Chagrin Falls, Ohio 44023

Thursday, November 18, 2010 at 6 p.m.

Springfield City Hall, City Forum – 1st Floor

76 East High Street

Springfield, Ohio 45502

An evidentiary hearing will be held on Nov. 29, 2010 at 10 a.m. at the Offices of PUCO, 180 E. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio.

For more information on the procedural schedule for this case or to view a copy of Columbia's application, visit the PUCO Web site at www.PUCO.ohio.gov. Click on the link to Docketing Information System (DIS) and enter the case number 10-176-EL-ATA.

