Homicide: Man shot in the face and neck on the city's eastside

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old black male.

According to Cleveland Police, around 7:14 p.m., Fourth District zone cars responded to the 12100 block of Parkhill Avenue for shots fired. Upon arrival on scene the officers located the unresponsive victim, 23-year-old Tracy Collins lying in the grass with gunshot wounds to the neck and face.

EMS and CFD Fire Rescue were notified and responded to the scene. CFD Fire Rescue conveyed Collins to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he expired from his injuries.

While on scene, officers were informed that Collins and suspect were talking when the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim. Collins then fell to the ground and the suspect walked over to him and shot him again.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

