Hello??: 9-1-1 dispatcher put caller on hold for six minutes

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – 19 Action News is asking the tough questions surrounding a 9-1-1 caller that was put on hold for six minutes.

The incident happened last month during a fire. The city of Cleveland says they are still investigating why the delay happened.

19 Action News has learned dispatchers often work mandatory overtime to cover open positions.

"Sir I'm sorry…but stay on the line okay. I think they've probably got a call for it but stay on the line, okay. Do not hang up."

Last year, 19 Action News uncovered overtime for police dispatchers more than doubled in three years. At that time, a quarter of EMS dispatch jobs were open. Doesn't the city need more people taking your emergency calls?

According to City Safety Director Martin Flask, they're still talking about almost every day that somebody has to stay 2 hours or 4 hours or even 8 hours.

When asked why there is that much overtime in such a critical position? Flask replied "It is a critical position, but I'd rather give someone two hours overtime than pay an additional employee for eight I mean there's a tradeoff some economic decisions that go into it as well."

The city points out in the 911 center they are dealing with 180 employees, 17 job titles and 7 different unions. So the city has already been exploring changes.

"I believe and certainly our executive staff believes there's a more efficient effective way of doing business" says Flask.

