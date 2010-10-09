No Arrests: Pizza Hut delivery man shot during restaurant robbery

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Pizza Hut located at 4666 Turney Road.

According to police, shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. outside of the restaurant. When officers arrived on scene, they found Dennis Panek with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Panek was returning to dine-in pizzeria after making a delivery while the robbery was in progress. After accessing the situation, Panek ran outside and hide behind a car. When the suspects exited the Pizza Hut, they saw Panek and shot him.

Dennis Panek was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he underwent surgery Saturday for a shattered bone in his leg.

Garfield Heights Police aren't saying much other than there are no suspects at this time. 19 Action News confirmed the victim's identity with Pizza Hut management early Sunday evening.

The incident remains under investigation.

