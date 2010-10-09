Car Found: Missing woman's car found, no sign of Gwen Wright

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: WELLINGTON, OH (WOIO) - A missing Lorain County woman's car was found in Peebles, Adams County, on Tuesday afternoon. Despite the discovery of the car, there was no sign of Gwen.

The 38-year-old nurse Gwen Wright went missing on October 6th. Wright was last seen at the Walmart located on St. Rt. 20. Wright told her husband around 10:05 p.m. that she was going to rent a DVD at a "Red Box" machine.

Security cameras at the Walmart recorded Gwen entering the store at 11:39 p.m., renting a movie at the Red Box and left the store at 11:48 pm to place a package into her vehicle. Next, Wright returned to the store and entered the restroom. After leaving the restroom, she got a drink of water and left the store then was seen leaving the parking lot in her 2002 Dodge Neon headed eastbound on State Route 20.

Wright was then captured on surveillance in Mount Vernon using an ATM machine around 1:30AM.

Wright was scheduled for work at Mercy Community Hospital on October 7th, but did not show up. She is diabetic and does not have her medication.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.

Gwen Wright

W/F/38

5' 03", 190, brown hair, brown eyes

Last seen driving 2002 dark blue 4 door Dodge Neon, Ohio license EVA6233

Gwen's husband, Dwayne, claims they are happy and is very worried for his wife's safety.

