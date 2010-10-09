Teen says he was shot by a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old male

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A 19-year-old male told Third District police that he was shot by a 13-year-old and 15-year-old Friday evening.

Officers arrived on scene and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the left leg. While on scene, officers were informed by CMHA P.D. that while in the area of E. 40th and Community College they heard several shots fired and observed two males running from the direction of the shots. As the males were running one of the males was taking off his clothes. At that time, the CMHA officers stopped the males and detained them in connection with the shots fired.

The officers found a handgun in the area where they found the teens.

After interviewing the victim, 19-year-old Joshua Fulford told the officers he was involved in a physical altercation with the suspects and some other males. He further stated that during the physical altercation one of the suspects, a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old pulled a handgun and shot him in the leg.

The teens were then placed under arrest for Felonious Assault.

Fulford was conveyed to Huron Road Hospital, where he is being treated for his injury.

This investigation is being handled by the Third District Detective Bureau.

There is nothing further at this time.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.