Akron Police investigate fatal shooting on Donald Avenue

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Akron Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Donald Avenue late Friday evening.

The Summit County Medical Examiners Office says they will conduct an autopsy later Saturday on 26-year old Steve Myers, a resident of Crestview Avenue in Akron.

Authorities say that Myers was involved in an altercation on Donald Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. During that altercation, authorities say Myers was shot multiple times.

Myers was pronounced dead at the scene just before midnight.

Akron Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

