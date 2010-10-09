One person killed in motorcycle accident on E.93rd Street

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - One person was killed in early Saturday morning in a motorcycle accident involving another vehicle.

Cleveland Police tell 19 Action News that around 2:20 a.m. a motorcycle driver and his passenger were found unresponsive on the ground in the 4000 block of E. 93rd Street. Also on scene was the driver of a Nissan Altima.

The motorcycle operator and his passenger were conveyed to MetroHealth Medical Center, where the passenger expired from her injuries and the operator is currently being treated for his injuries.

Due to the fatality the Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit was notified and responded to the scene. The preliminary investigation revealed that the Nissan was operating south bound on E. 93rd and was attempting to make a left turn into the gas station located at 4045 Harvard. As the Nissan was turning into the gas station, the motorcycle exited the gas station at a high rate of speed and the two vehicles collided. After colliding with the Nissan the motorcycle struck a pole and ejected both riders. At the time of the accident the motorcycle operator and his passenger were not wearing helmets.

As a result of the Accident Investigation Unit's preliminary investigation, the driver of the Nissan Altima was placed under arrest for Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and Aggravated Vehicular Assault. The accident is still under investigation.

The driver of the motorcycle is a black male, age 43. The deceased motorcycle passenger was a 48-year-old black female named Dolphina Watson-Muldrow.

The arrested male driver of the Nissan Altima has been identified as 32-year-old Karlton Bhanon.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Cuyahoga County Coroner's Office.

