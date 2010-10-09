FBI, Cleveland Police arrest suspect wanted for Charter One Bank robbery

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - FBI agents and Cleveland Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a Charter One bank this weekend.

The suspect entered the Charter One Bank located at 11324 Euclid Avenue around 11:44 a.m. Saturday and passed a demand note to the teller.

No one was injured and the suspect fled on foot.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI has described the suspect as a black male in his 40's with a thin build.

The suspect was arrested Saturday afternoon.

