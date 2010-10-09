Cleveland's Newest Haunted House to help the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

NORTH OLMSTED, OH (WOIO) - Max Simon (16) and his cousin Nick Francis (18) have garnered national attention as the youngest owners and operators of a professional haunted house.

"The Fear Experience" provides top rate scares and spine-chilling scenes to all guests...for a great cause. The Fear Experience, located at the Soccer Sportsplex in North Olmsted, will be open every Friday and Saturday in October from 7 pm to Midnight. Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation® of Greater Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, Northeast Ohio Region.

Max and Nick have loved Haunted Houses since they were little kids. Nick began building haunted houses in his basement at the age of six and Max had the best Halloween display in his neighborhood. When the two teamed up (in 2008) to build a haunted house in Nick's backyard in Toledo, the result was unbelievable!

Their 10,000 square foot haunted event attracted over 500 people in one night, AND raised big bucks for a youth leadership charity. At this point, Max and Nick made two bold decisions: they decided to work year round to open a professional Haunted House and their efforts would benefit a good cause

They partnered with the Make-A-Wish Foundation® of Northwest Ohio and after over a year of planning and construction, they opened up for 10 days in October 2009. The result was one of the best haunted houses in Toledo. At the end of that October, the two teens were able to donate thousands of dollars to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Northwest Ohio. At this point, the teens took another bold step and decided to move their entire operation to Cleveland, Ohio.

After more than a year of work, Max and Nick are ready to open their Haunted House in the Soccer Sportsplex at I-480 and Lorain Road in North Olmsted, Ohio. They have put endless hours into their Haunted House and promise a terrifying "Experience" to any guest brave enough to enter.

Once again, net proceeds from their ten horrifying nights of operations will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation® - Northeast Ohio Region.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $13. For additional information, visit their website at <http://www.thefearexperience.com> or contact Nick Francis at 419-386-6805. You can also email Nick at nick@thefearexperience.com mailto:nick@thefearexperience.com.

